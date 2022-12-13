Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) PT Lowered to €11.75 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRNNF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

