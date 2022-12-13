Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
NYSE:GTN.A opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
