Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 144.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 129.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

