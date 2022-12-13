Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Up 7%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 6,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

