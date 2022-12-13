Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.53

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 6665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.50%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Griffon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

