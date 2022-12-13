Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 1.3 %

OMAB opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

