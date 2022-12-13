Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.2 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at 2.01 on Tuesday. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.89 and a 200 day moving average of 1.66.

Get Grupo Herdez alerts:

About Grupo Herdez

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.