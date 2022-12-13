GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 9,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $730,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

