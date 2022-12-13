Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 13,021 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

