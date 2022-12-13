Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $37,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.0 %

HUBB stock opened at $255.10 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.