Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 124.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.