Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 177.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

