Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.