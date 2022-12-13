Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar makes up approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.37% of Canadian Solar worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 110.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 635,884 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $3,904,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

