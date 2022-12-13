Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $464.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.93 and its 200-day moving average is $438.23.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

