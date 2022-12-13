Guinness Asset Management LTD Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 942,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after buying an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

