Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 846 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after buying an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 106.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

