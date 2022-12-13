Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.