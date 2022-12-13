Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 10,890 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Amundi increased its stake in Comcast by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,085,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,177,000 after buying an additional 1,009,844 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,371,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

