Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Intuit makes up 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $410.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

