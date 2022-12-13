Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 146,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,967. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

