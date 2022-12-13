Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.68. 309,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,056,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

