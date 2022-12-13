Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 11,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Harsco by 969.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harsco by 940.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

