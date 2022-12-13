HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

