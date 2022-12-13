HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

