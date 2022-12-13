Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance
Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.77.
About Health and Happiness (H&H) International
