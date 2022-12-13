HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $61.29. HealthEquity shares last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 9,482 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.
The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
