Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 163,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,075. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

