Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 163,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

