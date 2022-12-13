HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Raised to €49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €44.00 ($46.32) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($45.26) to €41.00 ($43.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €43.50 ($45.79) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

