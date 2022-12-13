Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 14,969 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 724,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,395,762. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

