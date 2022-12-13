Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 37,433 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,433 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,210,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,931 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,852,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LABU traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,971,664. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.