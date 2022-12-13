Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 384.5% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENOY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

