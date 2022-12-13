Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 384.5% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HENOY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $23.52.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.