Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.02% of Heska worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $189.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
