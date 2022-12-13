Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.02% of Heska worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $189.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heska Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.