HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Argus Capital by 17.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argus Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 686,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Argus Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.55.

Argus Capital Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

