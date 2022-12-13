HGC Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCAI. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CCAI remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

