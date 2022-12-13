HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

