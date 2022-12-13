HGC Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VLATU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,004. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

