Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 30th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HI opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.