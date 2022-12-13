Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 30th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE HI opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.41.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
