Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.18 million-$230.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

