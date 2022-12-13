Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

