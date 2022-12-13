HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Down 2.3% This Week

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $613,565.87 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00513495 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.77 or 0.05032444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.46 or 0.30424836 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

