Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

Holcim Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.31. 27,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

