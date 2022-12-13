Horizen Price Reaches $10.19 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.19 or 0.00057638 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $133.95 million and $8.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00260588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00084876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,142,738 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

