Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman Sells 28,352 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $112.90. 10,744,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,865. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

