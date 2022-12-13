Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HZNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

