Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HZNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
