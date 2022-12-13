Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Declares $0.09 Interim Dividend

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at Hotel Property Investments

In related news, insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 20,000 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.17 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,460.00 ($42,878.38). In other Hotel Property Investments news, insider Giselle Collins acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,925.00 ($22,922.30). Also, insider Lachlan Edwards acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.17 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$63,460.00 ($42,878.38).

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.