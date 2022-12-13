HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 116.3% in November

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in HPX by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 568,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 478,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in HPX in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

HPX remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. HPX has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.19.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

