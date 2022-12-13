Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 156,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sirius XM by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 80.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 121,652 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 68.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

