Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,500 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

